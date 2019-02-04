‘Don’t Stress Over the Dress’ event provides prom dresses for those who can’t afford them

FINDLAY (WTOL) - With prom season fast approaching, many high school teens will begin to start the search for their perfect dress.
Prom dresses can be pricey, but don’t worry. If a dress just doesn’t fit into your budget, one local event has just the help you need.
March 8 - 10 is the 11th annual “Don’t Stress Over the Dress” event in Findlay.
Girl’s in need of a dress who are attending high school prom can check out over 800 dresses that are available at no charge. The gowns are available in all sizes and styles, some even with the tags still on.
Accessories like shoes and jewelry will be available as well.
Each girl is allowed to receive one dress. They may bring with her one female guest such as a parent or a friend to help her shop. An adult cannot shop for a girl unless that girl is present.
On Friday and Saturday, the event will only be open for high school prom-goers. However, on Sunday, anyone in need of a formal gown, who cannot otherwise purchase one, is welcome to attend.
The event will take place at the Findlay Village Mall on Tiffin Ave. in the space across from Dunham’s Sports and next to Payless Shoes.
Here is when you can attend:
- Friday, March 8: 3 – 8 p.m.
- Saturday, March 9: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Sunday, March 10: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Want to donate? Here is their donation wish list:
- Long and short, formal gowns which are in new to gently used condition, and in ALL sizes and colors. Gowns are preferred to be no older than 5 years and dry-cleaned.
- Purses, fancy/costume jewelry, shoes, wraps, shawls, un-opened hosiery, make-up, perfume, and hair products.
- Other donation alternatives include hair & cosmetology services, tanning packages, pedicures, manicures and garment bags.
Donation Drop-off Points and Contact Information:
- Belle Center Quarry: 1558 County Road 105 Belle Center, OH 43310 - Jodi Robinson: 937-464-3833
- Maumee Office: 1360 Ford Street Maumee, OH 43537 - Kim Stevens: 419-891-3000, Yvette Perry: 419-891-2142
- Scott Quarry: 2364 Richey Rd. Convoy, OH 45832 - Lori Brooks: 419-622-4511 or 419-662-5901
- Lima Plant: 600 N. Sugar Street Lima, OH 45801 - Carol Shoemaker: 419-229-2736
- Findlay Office: 700 Fostoria Ave, Suite 200 Findlay, OH 45840 - Denise Foley: 419-429-3445
- Perrysburg Office: 622 Eckel Rd Perrysburg, OH 43551 - Julie Fuller: 419-318-5464
- Carey Quarry: 1794 Co. Hwy. 99 Carey OH 43316 - Carla Ratliff: 419-396-7641
- Chopin Hall: 1800 N. Blanchard St., Ste 125 Findlay, OH 48540 - 419-422-6401
- Findlay High School Main Office: 1200 Broad Ave., Findlay, OH - 419-425-8289
The deadline for donations is March 4, 2019.
