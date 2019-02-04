Crime Stoppers of Lenawee Co. seek information about armed home invasion

LENAWEE CO. (WTOL) - Crime Stoppers of Leanwee County is asking for information about an armed home invasion.
The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Department says the invasion happened at a home in the area of Oakwood and Mitchell Dr. in Raisin Township on Sunday.
Police say around 4 a.m., two armed suspects kicked in the front door of the home while the homeowner was inside watching TV.
Once inside, police say the suspects hit the homeowner several times with handguns, causing unknown injuries to the homeowner.
After a brief struggle, police say the suspects fled from the home on foot.
The suspects are described males of average height and build wearing black clothing with black mask covering their faces.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.