Crime Stoppers of Lenawee Co. asking for public’s help in locating woman wanted for violation of parole
By WTOL Newsroom | February 4, 2019 at 9:59 AM EST - Updated February 4 at 9:59 AM

LENAWEE CO. (WTOL) - Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted for violation of parole.

Jamie Tia-Marie Wright, 26, is wanted for felony violation of parole that occurred in Lenawee County in 2018.

(Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County)

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477.

You can also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers online at www.p3tips.com/431.

You can remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward if your tip leads to her arrest.

