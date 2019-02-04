Crime Stoppers of Lenawee Co. asking for public’s help in locating woman wanted for violation of parole

LENAWEE CO. (WTOL) - Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted for violation of parole.
Jamie Tia-Marie Wright, 26, is wanted for felony violation of parole that occurred in Lenawee County in 2018.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477.
You can also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers online at www.p3tips.com/431.
You can remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward if your tip leads to her arrest.
