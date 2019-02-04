BGSU students volunteer at Super Bowl 53

ATLANTA (WTOL) - Super Bowl 53 drew thousands of football fans to Atlanta.
While not all of them managed to nab a ticket to view the game in person, they were able to get in on the action creating memories that will last a lifetime - including one group of local students.
A giant interactive park the size of almost 14 football fields is the closest a group of Bowling Green State University students came to the real Super Bowl experience.
For some fans it was just entertainment, but for them, it was a real life lesson.
From hurling their best Hail Mary to racing the clock in the 40-yard dash, football fans of all ages tested their skills on the turf while the pros played under the big lights next door.
There was a photo opportunity at every turn, with fans posing in their team’s jerseys and taking selfies with a replica of the Lombardi trophy.
It was a win for them, and for the 24 BGSU students joining in on the fun.
These Sports Management Alliance students were among the thousands of volunteers who spent a week in Atlanta helping to ensure these fans had the best experience ever.
This is the second Super Bowl experience for the group. Last year, 32 students went to Minneapolis for Super Bowl 52.
That experience enticed them to raise money to make it to Atlanta to experience a different aspect of the sports industry they normally wouldn’t consider, while also giving back.
Mission complete for those students, who will soon be on their way back to Bowling Green with some knowledge and experience that will help in their professional careers.
Next year’s Super Bowl is in Miami.
