ATM stolen from Sylvania Township Stop & Go; police searching for 3 suspects
By WTOL Newsroom | February 4, 2019 at 5:16 AM EST - Updated February 4 at 6:13 AM

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP (WTOL) - Police are investigating after an ATM was stolen from a Sylvania Township convenience store.

Police say the ATM was stolen from the Stop & Go on Central Avenue around 4 a.m. before police could arrive to the scene. Police say that is all the suspects stole.

Police are now looking for three males driving a dark-colored Chevy truck believed to be a late 1990s or early 2000s model.

Heavy damage to the store is left behind, with broken glass scattered everywhere. The store was closed at the time of the robbery and no one was hurt.

