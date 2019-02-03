Trump says State of Union address to stress ‘unity’

Sandra Diaz, 46, a native of Costa Rica who worked at Trump's club from 2010 to 2013, will be attending as a guest of Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California, according to the lawyer for both women, Anibal Romero. Diaz told The Associated Press last month that she was also hired without legal papers and supervisors at the club knew it. She is now a legal permanent U.S. resident. Diaz said she decided to speak out because she is angry about the president describing immigrants as violent.