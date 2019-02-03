Sunday temperatures heating up before mid-week cool down

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The February thaw continues today with the high close to 50. Expect mostly cloudy skies with light southwest winds.
Tonight, dense fog and drizzles of rain are possible. The low will hit around 40.
Monday, even warmer with all-day rain. Expect a high of 56 with gusty winds up to 25 mph.
WEEK AHEAD: Temperatures drop back quickly into the mid 30s on Tuesday with wintry mix likely through the week.
NEXT WEEKEND: Cold and sunny, highs in the mid 20s.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.