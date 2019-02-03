Stream the big game - here are all your options

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Super Bowl 53 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. and if you can’t watch WTOL’s TV broadcast and need to stream the big game, you have several options.
These streams will let you watch the game, the commercials and the halftime show starring Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi.
CBS is the official broadcaster, and you can watch the game on CBS Sports for free on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android devices, laptops and other devices without authentication with a service provider. This app will also let you watch the Super Bowl on Chromecast with a connected phone or natively on Android TV.
If you’re a subscriber to CBS All Access, you can stream it in the CBS app across all your devices.
Also, if you prefer, you can watch instead on live television apps such as Sling TV, FuboTV, PlayStation Vue, and DirecTV Now, YouTube TV and Hulu’s Live TV.
The NFL app and Yahoo Sports also will allow you to stream the game.
Audio-only access is available through TuneIn, which gives you official NFL radio feeds of the game, including team-specific broadcasts and broadcasts in a variety of languages.
