Saturday was perfect day for ice boat races on Maumee Bay

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The bright sun was out.
Beautiful blue skies above.
Nice gusts of wind.
Perfect conditions for ice boat racing Saturday on Maumee Bay in Point Place.
Hearty ice sailors came to celebrate the 100th anniversary of a chilly but celebrated local sport.
It was the Toledo Ice Yacht Club Winterfest and Regatta.
Dozens of boaters spread out across the frozen bay for a competition that originally began on Lake Erie in the late 1800s.
“Snow chunks hitting you in the face. Feels like you’re going to tip over,” said Lou Stefanoni.
Steve Arend loves the speed.
"To think that something without an engine will go 50-60 MPH. Even 100 MPH. Pretty awesome,” said Steve.
An ice boat has a steel hull and a perpendicular cross piece called a runner plank.
The boat has three skates, one at each end of the plank and the front of the hull.
It’s a thrilling sport powered only by the wind against your sail and the experience of an ice sailor like Norman Gladieux.
“You need to know how to sail. Once you get past the speed of the wind you generate your own wind," said Norman.
A way to chill out on a cold winter afternoon.
