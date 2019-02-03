Rain and Wintry Weather Ahead This Week

TOLEDO (WTOL) - This is going to be a messy week ahead, keep the rain boots and patience packed with this forecast! Monday will be another warm early spring-like day with highs into the 50s. Rain showers are likely, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Our next system to watch arrives overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning with freezing rain likely. An ALERT DAY has been issued as this freezing rain looks likely to have an impact on the morning drive Wednesday, icy roads will be possible!