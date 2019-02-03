OSHP Super Bowl campaign deems designated drivers the real MVPs

TOLEDO (WTOL) - In light of the Super Bowl Sunday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has teamed up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to make designated sober drivers feel like the real winners of the big game.
OSHP sent out a message on Twitter to party-goers, calling on them celebrate their designated drivers for the evening.
If you want to honor your sober driver, just tweet their name to @NHTSAgov so they can be added to the Wall of Fame.
The game kicks off in Atlanta at 6:30 p.m. Coverage on WTOL begins at 5:30 p.m.
Tune in, have fun and drive sober!
