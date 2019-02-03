Massive security operation in place in and around Super Bowl stadium in Atlanta

ATLANTA (WTOL) - With more than one million visitors in Atlanta for the Super Bowl this weekend, a massive security team is in place, making sure fans are safe.
All eye's on Atlanta for the big game at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
While, Homeland Security officials say there is no known threat against the Super Bowl, law enforcement is not taking any chances.
Seven miles of fencing rings the stadium.
There are bomb-sniffing dogs, every arriving truck gets an x-ray inspection and a Blackhawk Helicopter patrols the 30-mile no-fly zone around the stadium.
More than 40 government agencies are taking part in security operations.
On the outer perimeter, there are sanitation trucks, cement barriers, water-filled barricades, all designed to stop a vehicle from crashing into the crowd.
There’s also security that can’t be seen.
Last year, a massive cyber-attack crashed the city’s computers for two weeks.
It was so disruptive, police officers making traffic stops couldn’t even run license plate checks.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says Atlanta’s security systems will be all backed up in case an attack happened again.
"It was waking up from a nightmare to know that our systems had been taken down in the city," said the mayor.
She says the city is more prepared for a cyberattack now than it was a year ago. Ahead of the game a network of about 10,000 cameras, are keeping a watchful eye on crowds and police officers are working 12-hour shifts.
On Monday, the day after the game, the security focus will shift to the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield Jackson where a record 120-thousand people are expected to pass through security.
