Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: Feb. 3, 2019

Maumee Mayor Rich Carr
One week after Perrysburg’s mayor answered our questions about controversies swirling in that upscale, northern Wood County city, we travel across the Maumee-Perrysburg bridge to the Lucas County side of the river, where what’s happening makes it’s rival Perrysburg’s goings-on look like child’s play.
The city of Maumee’s top administrator was suspended for what some see as his wrongdoing in an ethics probe he apparently triggered, looking at ethical lapses and other wrongdoings on the part of some top-elected officials -- namely the mayor.
Mayor Rich Carr joins Jerry Anderson at the Leading Edge table.
Mayor Carr is an attorney by trade, so let’s look at what seemed to have prompted this drama -- allegations of conflicts of interest in a land deal in which the city sold land to Monnette’s Market. Lawyers know what constitutes as a conflict of interest. Jerry asks Mayor Carr if he believes he has one in this case.
Northwest Ohio Classical Academy
Charter schools are, after all, public schools. That point is sometimes confused.
Yet, they compete for students with our traditional publics, and the state’s per-pupil funding follows the kids right into the coffers of charter operators.
Some charters have come under fire for poor performance. The charter system has been accused of a lack of transparency and accountability.
The ECOT debacle forced that online charter to close up shop, even as the state tries to recoup millions in payments to ECOT for students who weren’t.
Yet, there’s a buzz of excitement about a charter school slated to open in Toledo this fall, and one of its backers sits down with Jerry at the Leading Edge table.
UT law professor Lee Strang is commuting this semester to a little school up east, a place called Princeton.
The Northwest Ohio Classical Academy is the name of the new charter. Jerry talks with Strang about what this means.
