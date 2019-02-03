Family Focus Quick Tip: This mess-free activity is fun for kids of all ages

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Looking for a great activity for the little ones but you don’t want all the mess? Here’s a craft you can do anytime!
What you need:
- Sandwich bag
- Scrap paper
- Finger paint
What you do:
- Slide a little piece of scrap paper into a sandwich bag.
- Choose some colors. You can get the coloring at Hobby Lobby or any craft story.
- Place a quarter-sized dot of each color right into the bag.
- Take the bag over to your little one and put it on a table or high chair.
- Let them spread the colors around! If they are really young, take their hand and give them a little guidance.
This is a great sensory activity for kids of all ages; little babies all the way up until grade school. It is a fun craft that they can play around with. The more colors, the more creative they can get with it. There are so many variations. They could even write their name on it! This is just one great option for a fun, mess-free activity.
