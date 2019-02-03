By the numbers: Tickets issued from handheld cameras, broken down by state

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Handheld cameras tickets handed out by the Toledo Police Department from Jan. 1, 2018-Oct. 31, 2018: 66,902.
Net fines: $8,028,240. Collected: $4,764,854.80
If a ticket is not paid or action taken within 21 days, the penalty is $25. After 91 days, it is sent to collections.
1. Ohio – 44,929
2. Michigan – 14,750
3. Indiana – 905
4. Pennsylvania - 670
5. Florida – 651
6. Illinois - 634
7. Kentucky – 585
8. Georgia - 521
9. Tennessee – 484
10. Texas – 264
11. North Carolina – 260
12. New York – 237
13. Virginia – 215
14. Maryland – 154
15. Missouri – 148
16. New Jersey – 125
17. Alabama – 118
18. South Carolina - 118
19. California – 102
20. Massachusetts – 89
21. Arizona – 88
22. Minnesota – 85
23. Wisconsin – 84
24. Maine - 76
25. West Virginia – 74
26. Oklahoma – 72
27. Louisiana – 50
28. Colorado – 47
29. Connecticut – 45
30. Iowa – 41
31. Mississippi – 37
32. Arkansas - 29
33. Kansas – 26
34. Washington – 26
35. Nebraska -24
36. Delaware – 22
37. Utah – 17
38. New Hampshire -16
39. Montana – 14
40. Nevada – 12
41. Oregon - 11
42. District of Columbia – 9
43. Rhode Island – 9
44. North Dakota – 6
45. Alaska – 5
46. Vermont – 5
47. U.S. – 4
48. Idaho – 3
49. New Mexico – 3
50. Hawaii – 2
51. Wyoming – 1
52. South Dakota - 0
