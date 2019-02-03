By the numbers: Tickets issued from handheld cameras, broken down by state

By the numbers: Tickets issued from handheld cameras, broken down by state
By Brian Dugger | February 3, 2019 at 5:31 PM EST - Updated February 3 at 5:31 PM

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Handheld cameras tickets handed out by the Toledo Police Department from Jan. 1, 2018-Oct. 31, 2018: 66,902.

Net fines: $8,028,240. Collected: $4,764,854.80

If a ticket is not paid or action taken within 21 days, the penalty is $25. After 91 days, it is sent to collections.

1. Ohio – 44,929

2. Michigan – 14,750

3. Indiana – 905

4. Pennsylvania - 670

5. Florida – 651

6. Illinois - 634

7. Kentucky – 585

8. Georgia - 521

9. Tennessee – 484

10. Texas – 264

11. North Carolina – 260

12. New York – 237

13. Virginia – 215

14. Maryland – 154

15. Missouri – 148

16. New Jersey – 125

17. Alabama – 118

18. South Carolina - 118

19. California – 102

20. Massachusetts – 89

21. Arizona – 88

22. Minnesota – 85

23. Wisconsin – 84

24. Maine - 76

25. West Virginia – 74

26. Oklahoma – 72

27. Louisiana – 50

28. Colorado – 47

29. Connecticut – 45

30. Iowa – 41

31. Mississippi – 37

32. Arkansas - 29

33. Kansas – 26

34. Washington – 26

35. Nebraska -24

36. Delaware – 22

37. Utah – 17

38. New Hampshire -16

39. Montana – 14

40. Nevada – 12

41. Oregon - 11

42. District of Columbia – 9

43. Rhode Island – 9

44. North Dakota – 6

45. Alaska – 5

46. Vermont – 5

47. U.S. – 4

48. Idaho – 3

49. New Mexico – 3

50. Hawaii – 2

51. Wyoming – 1

52. South Dakota - 0

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.