Behind the scenes: How they pull off the annual Super Bowl broadcast

ATLANTA (WTOL) - More than 100 million people across the country are expected to tune in for all the action Sunday night.
A broadcast of this magnitude can’t be pulled off overnight. The planning for each year happens in three-year cycles, providing you at home with the best view of the game.
The mobile trucks are the nerve center for Sunday’s Super Bowl broadcast inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. All of the magic for the big game happens inside of those trucks, equipped with all the bells and whistles to showcase the action on the field.
“Part of what we do is make sure whatever problem there could be, no one at home ever knows it,” said Scott Davis, CBS Sports vice president of broadcast operations, “We have plans in place to make sure no at home ever notices it.”
There are more than 100 cameras deployed around the stadium, capturing every angle of the excitement.
“This is our Super Bowl, too, not just the players. Everybody is looking forward to this moment, and have been working very hard to get here,” said Mike Francis, vice president of remote engineering and planning.
“It’s a team effort, everybody really cares about putting on the best show we can," said Patty Power, executive vice president of operations and engineering.
With a crew of more than 500 people, tonight’s broadcast should have you feeling like you’re sitting front row inside the stadium.
