The strange mystery of Toledo’s John Summit

TOLEDO (WTOL) - No one really knew what his real name was, but because he frequented Summit Street and was arrested there regularly, he became known to police as John Summit.
On February 2, 1925, John decided he wanted a life sentence in prison. So he asked for one, and got it.
No doubt, the only man ever jailed for “life” in the old Toledo House of Corrections near Whitehouse.
As the story is related over the decades, John had been behind the bars at the facility for about a year on a charge of vagrancy in 1925. When he was about to be set free onto the streets again, he said he didn’t want to go. He wanted to stay at the workhouse and farm in rural Lucas County for the rest of his life.
He was 56 years old at that point and ready to give up on building any kind of life on the outside. It is not known how the decision was made, or why, but workhouse officials granted John’s request, and he essentially lived out his life on the grounds where he built his own existence as the patriarch of the place.
He became an excellent carpenter and electrician and workhouse officials allowed him to build a house from scraps he found on the property. He lived in the tiny makeshift abode for years.
As he grew older, he abandoned his house and moved back into the jail.
Lucas County Sheriff William Hirsch who was in charge of the workhouse at the time was quoted in the Toledo Blade, upon John’s death, as saying John was an excellent farmer and often grew tomatoes that he liked to give to visitors. He wouldn’t accept payment for them.
As for his real identity, that remains a mystery. It is known that he was from Austria and may have come to the U.S. to work in the coal mines so he could save enough money to bring his wife and family to join him to America. No one knows if they did. But later, John turned up on the streets of Toledo as a vagrant.
Why or what happened to drive him to that fate is unknown. It was said that he was very religious and even prayed to a concrete cross that he built on the work farm.
Sheriff Hirsch said John had a thick Austrian accent and never really mastered English.
They only thing he ever wanted in life was to have his children find him. They never did.
John lived at the workhouse for 33 years, passing away in 1958. It is not known where he was buried.
