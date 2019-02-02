Even warmer weather ahead

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Saturday night will stay mild with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 30s.
Super Bowl Sunday is going to feel more like spring than early February!
Highs will easily reach the low 50s with mostly cloudy skies and just a very isolated chance of a sprinkle.
Lows tomorrow will only fall into the 40s.
Monday climbs even higher with temperatures reaching the mid 50s, but it does come with rain.
Soaking showers will work in bringing the potential for flooding and increased risk of severe ice jams along our area rivers.
Next Week: Many chances for rain and a winter mix are ahead!
