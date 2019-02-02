BG ordinance forbidding more than 3 people from living together violates OH Constitution, federal court says

BOWLING GREEN (WTOL) - A federal court ruling on Friday night held that Bowling Green’s zoning ordinance restricting homes to occupancy by no more than three unrelated adults violates the Ohio Constitution.
The court agreed with arguments made by the 1851 Center for Constitutional law that the ordinance infringed on the constitution’s greater protection of private property rights.
The 1851 Center’s victory comes on behalf of 23 Bowling Green landlords and three student tenants who were threatened with eviction.
The landlords own more than 161 residences that had four or more bedrooms but, prior to the court’s ruling, could not be occupied by more than three unrelated people.
"In Ohio, many zoning regulations needlessly interfere with private property rights, drive up the cost of living, fail to accomplish their proclaimed purposes, and are used as political weapons – often to benefit special interests or suppress disfavored minorities. This regulation is no different,” said 1851 Center Executive Director Maurice Thompson. “However, there is no coherent reason why four graduate students or even the Golden Girls should be prohibited from occupying a large six-bedroom house, even as an unruly family of eight lives in a smaller home next door.”
Judge James R. Knepp of the Northern District’s 13-page ruling rejects the notion that local zoning ordinances can be used to infringe upon private property rights and embraces the Ohio Constitution’s protection of property at a higher level than the federal constitution.
The court ruled as follows:
- “[U]nder the Ohio Constitution, private property rights are fundamental rights to be strongly protected, such that "homeowners have a constitutionally protected property interest in running their residential leasing businesses free from unreasonable and arbitrary interference from the government” and “the free use of property is guaranteed by the Ohio Constitution.”
- “[T]he City’s dwelling limit only focuses on the type of relationship between those living together in a home, and as such, is both over- and under-inclusive with respect to either of these interests. The Court thus concludes the dwelling limit is an “unreasonable and arbitrary” restriction on the issue of property.”
- “[T]he limit is arbitrary, unduly oppressive, fails to substantially advance the avowed government interests of reducing population density or targeting specific issues with college-aged inhabitants, and treats similarly-situated homeowners and tenants differently without any justifiable basis. Consequently, the Court finds the dwelling limit is unconstitutional, as applied, and therefore unenforceable.”
The court’s order and the 1851 Center’s motion for summary judgement can both be found online.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.