Lead, arsenic and other metals found in fruit juices, study says

Exposure to these metals is harder than simply removing fruit juices from your child's diet. Consumer Reports has previously also found elevated heavy metal levels in infant and toddler foods, rice, protein powder, fish and sweet potatoes. However, the study also notes that these metals are naturally occurring in the environment, including in the air, water and soil. They can be found in harmless levels in many fruits and vegetables, and exposure to heavy metals in a lifetime is unavoidable.