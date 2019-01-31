Police looking for owner of truck suspected in attempted abduction at Adrian Meijer

ADRIAN (WTOL) - The Adrian Police Department responded to an attempted abduction on Thursday in the parking lot of Meijer.
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect, described as a black male, about 45-50 years old of medium height and a skinny build. He also had a beard with some gray in it and was wearing a hat and dark clothing.
Police are also looking for the owner or owners of this Dodge Ram pickup truck. Police say the driver of the truck is wanted in questioning with the attempted abduction.
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver.
According to Adrian police, around 10 a.m. officers were called to a report of an attempted abduction in the Meijer parking lot.
A 29-year-old female had parked in the southwest portion of the lot and was walking toward the building when a man approached and asked her for the time.
As she retrieved her phone and went to look at it, the suspect grabbed the phone and began pushing her toward his truck.
The suspect told the victim not to make a scene or he would shoot her.
During the struggle, the victim was thrown to the ground and was able to escape on foot and into the store.
The Adrian Police Department asks that anyone with information about this incident contact Detective LaMar Rufner at 517-264-4834.
