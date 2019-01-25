Clinton Street Bridge closure delayed one week due to extreme cold

By WTOL Newsroom | January 25, 2019 at 11:06 AM EST - Updated February 13 at 4:51 AM

DEFIANCE (WTOL) - Defiance residents will have one more week to drive across the Clinton Street Bridge before it closes for construction.

ODOT announced Friday the bridge closure has been delayed for a week due to the extremely cold temperatures in next week’s forecast.

The bridge was originally going to close on Feb. 18 for 15 or 18 months. The closure is now tentatively scheduled for Feb. 25.

ODOT says the cold temperatures and high water levels in the Maumee would interrupt work on the plan that has been in the works for three years.

The Clinton Street carries State Routes 15, 18 and 66 over the Maumee River.

The new structure will carry four lanes of traffic and will provide better access across the bridge for pedestrians, bicyclists and those with disabilities, according to ODOT.

