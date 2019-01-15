2 men charged in Towers Armory burglary

OREGON (WTOL) - Two Toledo men were charged after allegedly stealing dozens of guns from a firearms store in Oregon.
Emmanuel Riley, 27, and Sevario Whitaker, 36, were both charged in federal court with theft from a federal firearms licensee, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of silencers not registered to them, possession of stolen firearms, and possession of firearms after being convicted of a felony.
Police say the two took 46 firearms, six suppressors and four gun bags from Towers Armory in November around 3:30 a.m.
Surveillance footage saw the men enter the store through the vent system on the roof, and returned to the store several times to take all the firearms.
Additional footage showed the two men got away in a Toyota Camry, which one Toledo police detective recognized as Riley’s vehicle. Police later obtained a search warrant on the vehicle where they found gloves, a hat, a face mask and a Friday the 13th-style mask that the men where wearing during the burglary.
According to the affidavit, Whitaker was arrested on an outstanding warrant wearing the sweatshirt he wore during the burglary.
Police also discovered Riley’s DNA on a red pry bar left behind at the scene of the burglary, and DNA of both the men in the vehicle.
A search of cell phone tower records show both Riley and Whitaker’s phones connected with a cell tower within one mile of Towers Armory around the time of the burglary, according to the affidavit.
Riley will appear in court on Thursday at 3 p.m, while Whitaker’s court appearance is set for Friday at 11 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.