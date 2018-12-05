Who is the best Ohio State player in the NFL?

Yeah, it’s a tough one.

Who is the best Ohio State player in the NFL?
Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Pittsburgh. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini) (Winslow Townson)
By Randy Buffington | December 5, 2018 at 5:46 PM EST - Updated December 6 at 5:17 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - After the announcement of Urban Meyer’s retirement it’s only right we reflect on the best Buckeyes in the league.

Ohio State has had a pipeline of solid guys to make NFL rosters, all the people above played during the head coach’s tenure.

Meyer spent seven years with Buckeye nation, in that time he went ‎85–9.

Most importantly going 7-0 against The University of Michigan.

Browns rookie Denzel Ward is one of the top in his class.

The rookie has won monthly honors alongside Baker Mayfield numerous times this year.

Elliott, Thomas and Bosa have all played well in their own right.

No matter who get’s your vote

They are all grateful for the impact coach Meyer had on their lives at OSU.

View this post on Instagram

Thank You.

A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on

RELATED: Ryan Day will take over as head coach after the Rose Bowl.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.