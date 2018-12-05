Who is the best Ohio State player in the NFL?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - After the announcement of Urban Meyer’s retirement it’s only right we reflect on the best Buckeyes in the league.
Ohio State has had a pipeline of solid guys to make NFL rosters, all the people above played during the head coach’s tenure.
Meyer spent seven years with Buckeye nation, in that time he went 85–9.
Most importantly going 7-0 against The University of Michigan.
Browns rookie Denzel Ward is one of the top in his class.
The rookie has won monthly honors alongside Baker Mayfield numerous times this year.
Elliott, Thomas and Bosa have all played well in their own right.
No matter who get’s your vote
They are all grateful for the impact coach Meyer had on their lives at OSU.
