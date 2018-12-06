Today is 1st day of recreational pot in Michigan, and Michigan police are finding some humor

LANSING (WTOL) - Thursday marks the first day that recreational marijuana is legal in Michigan, and the Michigan State Police are using the occasion to have a little fun while getting a safety message out.
It’s also a windy day by the Mackinac Bridge, and the Michigan Department of Transportation are advising drivers to be cautious when driving over the bridge.
MSP shared the MDOT advisory, noting, “Even the wind is high today!”
Michigan is the first state in the Midwest to allow marijuana for more than medical purposes, after voters overwhelmingly passed the measure in the Nov. 6 election.
Medical marijuana has been legal in the state for 10 years.
Residents 21 and older can have and transport up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and grow a dozen plants, as long as the plants are not in plain sight. The marijuana is only permitted to be consumed at homes or private property. Landlords and employers can prohibit the consumption, and marijuana possession and consumption remains illegal federally.
The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning also notes that while marijuana is legal in the state, driving under the influence never is permitted.
Ohio has legalized medical marijuana, but the infrastructure is still taking shape. The state’s patient and caregiver registry opened Monday and people with qualifying conditions for medical marijuana can register to receive marijuana products.
There are 56 dispensaries licensed in the state, but none are operational yet. Statewide availability is expected to be in place by early 2019. For more information on Ohio’s program, visit the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program website here.
