St. Edward football team visits UH to celebrate championship with cancer patient

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The football team at St. Edward High School had a lot to play for this season.
Their main inspiration on the field was a student battling a much bigger battle off it, Michael George.
The high school sophomore has been battling Leukemia since June of this year.
The team began the season celebrating Michael at the school’s Fall Sports Rally in August, and Michael’s spirit and perseverance have inspired the team throughout the season.
On Friday, Nov. 30, the St. Edward Eagles defeated Cincinnati Colerain 24-10 for their fourth Division 1 championship.
George was rooting from his hospital bed, but on Wednesday they brought the celebration to him.
“This is what they teach at that school. All the kids have compassion and they rally around a child like my son. I’m blessed. My wife and I are blessed this school would make the effort to do what they have done," said Tony George, Michael’s father.
