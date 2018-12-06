Perrysburg students learn about service from late President George H.W. Bush

PERRYSBURG (WTOL) - Students at Perrysburg Junior High took part in the nation’s day of mourning by watching a “A Noble Calling” about the importance of serving others.
History teacher Wade Kuns, a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom with the Ohio Air National Guard, said there’s a lot for the students to learn from the late President.
“It’s not just about winning elections. It really is a call to service and how we can better serve America and make the country a better place to live and George H.W. Bush really embodied that,” said Kuns.
The video included interviews from the President's grandchildren who've become public servants, thanks to his leadership.
The students say they didn’t know much about the President before this week, but there’s a lot to learn about his contributions to society. “I didn’t know that he was in the Army. I didn’t really know much about him. But I think this video is great to watch about him and great to learn about him,” said eighth grade student, Nick Guinsler.
The students said the video will inspire them to give back to others.
“I’m a Boy Scout so I think I can get a few ideas in there about helping the community,” said Guinsler.
