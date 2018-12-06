The Latest: 11,000 people pay respects to Bush in Houston

A man uses his phone to photograph the University of Texas at Austin tower as it is lit "41" in honor of former President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Austin, Texas. The nation bid goodbye to George H.W. Bush with high praise, cannon salutes and gentle humor Wednesday, celebrating the life of the Texan who embraced a lifetime of service in Washington and was the last president to fight for the U.S. in wartime. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) (AP)