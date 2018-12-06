Jimmy Dean’s sausage-scented wrapping paper lets you give the gift of Christmas breakfast

(WTOL) - Have your presents and eat them, too. Or at least you’ll want to after wrapping them in this paper.
Jimmy Dean has cooked up their latest creation for the holiday season; sausage-scented wrapping paper.
You can get paper, which is said to smell exactly like sausage, for free by participating in Jimmy Dean’s recipe gift exchange.
All you have to do to get the paper is cook up your own version of a Jimmy Dean recipe, then post a picture of your creation to Jimmy Dean’s gift exchange website.
Cook a sausage recipe, get a sausage gift.
If you would rather your presents have a more traditional Christmas smell like peppermint or pine, you can still participate in the recipe gift exchange and score other rewards, such as a glass sausage ornament. Unfortunately, the holiday sweater apron and vinyl Jimmy Dean holiday record are out of stock.
You could even win the grand prize of a diamond-studded belt buckle which is a replica of the one Jimmy Dean wore.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.