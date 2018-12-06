Greek protesters, police clash on teen death anniversary

Hooded youths gesture at riot police in Athens, on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 during a rally commemorating the killing of a 15-year old student back in 2008. Hundreds of school and university students march through the streets of the Greek capital to mark the tenth anniversary of a fatal police shooting of a teenager in Athens that sparked the worst rioting Greece had seen in decades. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) (Petros Giannakouris)