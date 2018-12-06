George W. Bush hands Michelle Obama piece of candy at his father’s funeral

(WTOL) - Described as his “partner in crime” by Michelle Obama, George W. Bush was caught slipping her a piece of candy at his father’s funeral, according to People.
Michelle and former president Barack Obama were among the many people attending former president George H. W. Bush' funeral service at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
People reports that earlier this year, George W. Bush offered Mrs. Obama a piece of candy at John McCain’s funeral as well.
During an appearance on the Today show, Michelle described Bush as a “wonderful, funny man.”
She also said people want to see politicians getting along, regardless of party or gender, according to People.
Mrs. Obama posted a tribute to former President George H. W. Bush on Instagram on Dec. 1.
