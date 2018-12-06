First Alert Forecast: Snow is making its way back

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Snow chances return Thursday with a fast moving system.
Accumulations will be light, under 1 inch for nearly everyone. Cold air filtering in behind this snow will keep highs near 30 degree Friday and Saturday with overnight lows in the teens.
A return of more mild air is on the slate for next week with highs reaching the 40′s by Tuesday.
While there are some temperature swings in this 10-day forecast,chances for rain/snow are relatively low for most days.
