First Alert Forecast: Afternoon snow showers will bring light accumulations

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Mainly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the 20s through sunrise. It will be a dry start to the morning with increasing chances of afternoon light snow showers.
Accumulations today will be light, around 1/2″ through the afternoon and evening. Highs today will remain in the low and middle 30s.
Colder tomorrow and into the weekend with highs only near the lower 30s.
Brighter sunshine will return into the weekend with highs back into the upper 30s by Sunday.
More dry and brighter weather will be expected into next week with highs back into the 40s by the middle of the week.
