Police pull man’s body from water after car found crashed with no one inside

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Crews pulled a body out of the Maumee River near the Disalle Bridge Thursday morning.
Police say the body is of a male.
Crews were called out to the DiSalle Bridge around 3 a.m. on reports of an injury crash. They found the car that hit a concrete barrier, but no one inside the vehicle.
Crews went to the home where the car was registered on Alvison Rd. and found the home on fire. Crews say that fire started around 2 a.m.
Police pulled the body from the river a short time later.
One firefighter says he believes the man tried to veer off the bridge.
Crews are on the scene now trying to piece together what happened. Right now it is not clear what lead up to the crash or what caused the fire.
WTOL will update this story with more information on air and online as it comes into the newsroom.
