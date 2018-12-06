Call For Action: Woman wants refund for hotel room after leaving due to finding roach

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It was the night before Rachel Godsey’s wedding.
She and some friends and family decided to go to Hollywood Casino and then stay at the Motel 6 in Rossford ahead of the big day.
But when they checked in to their room, an unpleasant sight awaited.
Godsey said she found a roach crawling in the room around 2 a.m. She said she brought it down to the front desk and asked for a manager, but was told he wasn’t in at the time.
She left for another motel that night, even pushing back her wedding just to speak to the manager the following day.
But Jay Patel, the manager, was out of town at a funeral, he confirmed to WTOL 11 over the phone.
Patel would not go on camera for this story and a corporate representative could not be reached after multiple attempts.
As of now, Godsey simply wants a refund for a room she didn’t use.
“I just want the refund. I didn’t stay there. It actually ended up costing me my honeymoon because those two rooms I wasn’t expecting to have to replace. So $137 was two standard rooms for the two days of my honeymoon. So that was postponed due to them not giving me my refund,” Godsey explained.
As of Wednesday, WTOL 11 is still working to find a remedy for this issue, as well as awaiting a response from Motel 6′s corporate office
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.