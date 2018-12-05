‘Browns Backers’ named the best fans in the world

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have been through a lot in recent years, but the team’s fans never gave up.
The devotion and passion from Browns fans earned them the title of best fans in the world, according to the annual rankings from pop culture website FanSided.
Cleveland fans beat out other “fandoms” and supporters of teams and icons like LeBron James, “Black Panther,” and the Boston Red Sox.
Optimism hasn’t been higher for years among fans for the team that has the same amount of wins this season compared to the previous three seasons combined. The recent success is thanks, in part, to rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield and roster changes.
For comparison, Browns fans were ranked No. 144 in 2017.
Indians fans also made the 2018 list, but ranking near the bottom at No. 247. Fans of the Cavaliers plummeted 121 spots to No. 194 after LeBron James' departure.
