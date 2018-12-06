Angel Tree stolen from Findlay Walmart

Dianna and Mike Morales don’t know how many Angel tree tags are missing, but estimate up to 60 could be lost. But, they do still have each child’s application, but won’t be able to reprint the tags because they don’t want to risk duplicates. So they will be accepting toy donations directly to the Salvation Army that would satisfy the general wishlists, like Lego, Nerf guns, paw patrol toys and infant items.