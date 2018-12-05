Workers devastated after bowling alley fire in Monroe

MONROE, MI (WTOL) - Crews are fighting a fire at a bowling alley in Monroe early Wednesday morning.
The fire is happening at Nortel Lanes on Telegraph Road.
Crews say they got the call for the fire around 2:30 a.m. The bowling alley closed for the night at midnight.
Crews say they have the fire contained to the bowling alley, but not much is salvageable.
The workers are devastated, but no one was hurt and no one was in the building at the time of the fire.
“Devastating,” said Robert Sieb, president of Nortel Lanes. “My dad built this place, so it’s been in the family for over 50 years.”
We’re told the bowling alley was an older building in Monroe and somewhat of an icon.
Crews say they will be on scene for a while investigating the fire. Four units are at the scene and are running into small issues with the amount of water needed to fight the fire, but they say they are slowly making progress.
They believe the fire could have started in the kitchen, but it is unclear at this time.
