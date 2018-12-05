Whopper Detour: BK offering $.01 burgers if you order by McDonald’s

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Burger King really wants you to have it your own way...with one catch.
The restaurant chain is offering their famous Whoppers for just $.01 for a limited time only.
In order to get the deal, you have to order off the BK App - and you have to be within 600 feet of a McDonald’s when you order.
Then head to your nearest Burger King and pick up your sandwich.
Burger King is calling this promotion the Whopper Detour.
You can score this juicy deal from now until Dec. 12.
