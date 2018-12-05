Van Wert man sentenced to 19 years for downloading images of child pornography

VAN WERT (WTOL) - A registered sex offender from Van Wert was sentenced to prison for downloading images of young children being raped and abused.
Roy Nichols, 56, was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the receipt and distribution for child pornography.
According to court documents, Nichols downloaded multiple images of children as young as two years old being abused and raped by adults in June 2017.
“These are cases with real victims, children whose lives will be forever changed because adults assaulted and violated them,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman, for the Northern District of Ohio, said in a news release. “We will continue to prosecute those who re-victimize these children by sharing and downloading these images.”
Nichols was already a registered sex offender due to previous convictions in state court for pandering and criminal enticement.
