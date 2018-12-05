Mayor sees new Metropark as a chance to unify city

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Next spring, you’ll see some changes in the marina district as the Toledo Metroparks break ground on it’s newest waterfront park.
The plan is meant to unite us all to downtown and east Toledo.
What’s now a vacant plot of land with views of the Toledo skyline, is going to be transformed into a park built for all seasons.
“Kayaking, fishing during the warmer months, a sledding hill, maybe an ice skating ribbon that’s become popular in other parts of the country," suggests Scott Carpenter of the Toledo Metroparks.
While the Metroparks already owns the property and has money to begin, it’s still fundraising to see how many amenities can be added.
“Some of these are dependent upon money raised so we are applying for grants, and looking for private funding," Carpenter said.
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz believes it’s a great example of what Toledo is working toward.
“I believe it could be the signature development in the core of our community and continues the momentum that has been building in Downtown Toledo," he said.
It could also provide a sense of unity for parts of Toledo that are always separated by bridge.
“That will be serving the surrounding East Toledo neighborhood and the downtown behind us and hopefully unite the two," said Carpenter.
