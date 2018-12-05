TAHS holding Holiday Fund Drive to continue to help area animals in need

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Tis' the season of giving, and the Toledo Area Humane Society is asking for your help.
The humane society is holding a Holiday Fund Drive now to help it continue taking in thousands of homeless pets.
Your donations can give the animals a second chance at a safe and happy life.
“It’s a fantastic cause where we do a lot of great things. We save thousands of animals in the community throughout the year,” said TAHS CEO Stephen Heaven. "A lot of this money goes toward general operating funds so it would be to fund the clinic, for food, for care of the animals. So just to help us keep operating throughout the year. "
Head to the TAHS website with more on how to donate.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.