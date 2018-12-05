Sources: Ex-Mass. Gov. Patrick to skip 2020 White House race

Former Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick of Massachusetts will soon announce he won't launch a 2020 presidential campaign. That's according to three sources who aren't authorized to publicly discuss Patrick's plans and are speaking on condition of anonymity.
They aren't saying why Patrick is deciding against a run.
One source says a formal announcement was delayed as the country observes a day of mourning for President George H.W. Bush.
News of Patrick's plans was first reported by Politico.
Patrick served two terms as governor and has since been a managing director for Bain Capital. He traveled the country in support of Democratic candidates in the recent midterm elections.
Patrick's decision comes as dozens of Democrats are considering jumping into the 2020 contest.