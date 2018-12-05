Snow Showers Return Thursday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Snow chances return Thursday with a fast moving system. Accumulations will be light, under 1″ for nearly everyone. Cold air filtering in behind this snow will keep highs near 30 degree Friday and Saturday with overnight lows in the teens. A return of more mild air is on the slate for next week with highs reaching the 40′s by Tuesday. While there are some temperature swings in this 10-day forecast chances for rain/snow are relatively low for most days.