Police arrest alleged Rossford serial burglar
By WTOL Newsroom | December 5, 2018 at 12:01 PM EST - Updated December 5 at 12:19 PM

ROSSFORD (WTOL) - Police arrested a Rossford man tied to several burglaries and break-ins in the area on Nov 30.

Rossford and Perrysburg Township Police Departments worked together to arrest 21-year-old Daniel Malik Kenyatta McPherson-Minley at his home in Rossford.

Police say McPherson-Minley is tied to several residential burglaries and vehicle break-ins in the area dating back to the summer.

Police recovered property belonging to several victims while arresting McPherson-Minley.

He is charged with three counts of burglary and one count of breaking and entering.

Perrysburg Township Police also have pending charges against McPherson-Minley.

