Police arrest alleged Rossford serial burglar

ROSSFORD (WTOL) - Police arrested a Rossford man tied to several burglaries and break-ins in the area on Nov 30.
Rossford and Perrysburg Township Police Departments worked together to arrest 21-year-old Daniel Malik Kenyatta McPherson-Minley at his home in Rossford.
Police say McPherson-Minley is tied to several residential burglaries and vehicle break-ins in the area dating back to the summer.
Police recovered property belonging to several victims while arresting McPherson-Minley.
He is charged with three counts of burglary and one count of breaking and entering.
Perrysburg Township Police also have pending charges against McPherson-Minley.
