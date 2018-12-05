Perrysburg police chief issues notice of retirement

PERRYSBURG (WTOL) - Perrysburg Mayor Tom Mackin announced he’s received a notice of retirement from Perrysburg Police Chief Dan Paez.
Paez' conduct during a Perrysburg Township officer-involved shooting on Aug. 27 was the recent focus of an investigation prepared by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office.
The report found that errors in judgement were made by the chief, who did not render mutual aid to Perrysburg Township officers.
The mayor will not be taking any further formal action regarding Paez' conduct at this time, a letter from the mayor said.
“I consider issues related to the Chief’s performance closed. I will, however, continue to move forward with reforms to improve the police division’s overall communication and performance.”
