Ohio State University Marching Band to perform in Rose Parade before Buckeyes’ bowl game

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio State University Marching Band, also known as “TBDBITL,” will be featured in the 130th Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. on New Year’s Day.
It’s tradition to invite the marching bands from the two universities competing in the Rose Bowl Game to participate in the iconic parade. So, the OSU Marching Band will be walking alongside the Husky Marching Band from the University of Washington, as well as dozens of other high school and collegiate marching bands from across the country.
Here’s what Rose Parade viewers can expect:
The Rose Parade begins at 8 a.m. The Rose Bowl Game takes place at 4 p.m.
