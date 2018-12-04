Ohio medical marijuana registry now accepting patients

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The State of Ohio’s medical marijuana registry is up and running. The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy activated the Patient and Caregiver Registry on Monday.
The portal going live indicates product will soon be available for sale at licensed dispensaries. The board has said all along they wouldn’t start registration any earlier than 60 days before product was ready for sale.
The following forms of medical marijuana are permitted: Oils, tinctures, plant material, edibles and patches. Ohio’s law prohibits smoking, but it does provide for vaping.
Those interested in becoming a medical marijuana patient will have to follow a series a steps detailed on the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program's website.
Obtaining medical marijuana through Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Control Program (OMMCP) involves three basic steps:
1. Visit a certified physician who can confirm that you have one of the medical conditions that qualify for medical marijuana and have the physician create your profile in the Patient & Caregiver Registry.
2. Confirm and complete your registration for the program through the OMMCP Patient & Caregiver Registry.
3. Purchase medical marijuana from an approved dispensary in Ohio.
Only patients with a qualifying medical condition may participate in the state's program. The conditions include: AIDS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, cancer, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Crohn's disease, epilepsy or another seizure disorder, fibromyalgia, glaucoma, hepatitis C, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable, Parkinson's disease, positive status for HIV, post-traumatic stress disorder, sickle cell anemia, spinal cord disease or injury, Tourette's syndrome, traumatic brain injury, and ulcerative colitis.
The annual cost of a medical marijuana registration is $50 for patients and $25 for caregivers. The state said patients who qualify for indigent or veteran status may be eligible for fee reductions.
In an informational video the State Medical Board of Ohio had a word of caution for patients. They said, “Patients need to be aware that there will be limited amounts and types of product available as the first crops are harvested, tested and processed. Patients may wish to hold off on paying for their patient card until their preferred type of medical marijuana is available at a nearby dispensary.”
