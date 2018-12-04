Ohio hunters harvest over 60,000 deer during weeklong gun season

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio hunters checked an astonishing 60,557 white-tailed deer during the weeklong deer-gun season.
The number is actually down compared to totals last year during the same period, where 72,814 deer were harvested.
The 2018 weeklong deer-gun season began the Monday after Thanksgiving and lasted for the following 7 days.
Ohio hunters can enjoy two more days of deer-gun season before 2018 is up. Registered hunters can pursue deer on Saturday, December 15 and Sunday, December 16.
Hunting in Ohio ranks fifth in popularity across the country, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.