Oh, Christmas tree! How to pick the best one ever

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Every year 33 million real Christmas trees are sold in North America.
The busiest day to purchase a live Christmas tree is the first Saturday in December. The vast majority of Americans, 98 percent, will head to a tree farm during that weekend.
However, once they get there, the question remains—which one is right for you?
The scotch pine in the most popular Christmas tree in Ohio. The 1-3-inch long needles don’t shed and the tree stays full and is easy to decorate, which keeps it one of the favorites for the house.
The Fraser fir branches are strong and the needles are soft, making the Fraser a great tree for kids to decorate. With 1-inch needles and upturned branches the pyramid shaped tree is fragrant with a great balsam smell.
The 1- to 1-1/2 inch Douglas fir needles are dark green and soft to touch. The Douglas fir tends to be a full tree with natural symmetry and a lemony-citrus scent.
The Concolor fir (white fir) is native to the western United State and is becoming very popular. It is an excellent tree for children to decorate because of its branch strength and soft needles. The needles on this wild growing tree are 1- to 1- 1/2 inches long, and range in color from lighter green to silver blue.
The Canaan fir is named for the Canaan Valley in West Virginia, where they grow naturally. The blue-green, flattish needles sometimes have a silvery color. Needle retention, a quality important if you have young children, is good and soft needles are good for little fingers decorating the tree.
The blue spruce has sharp stiff 1- to 1-1/2 inch needles that are blueish-gray to silvery-blue. Not a good choice for little fingers, however, the blue spruce is ideal for heavy ornaments. If allowed to dry out, this tree will drop quite a few needles.
